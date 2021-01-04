Juventus confirm latest first-team player to test positive for COVID-19

Juventus have confirmed on the club’s official website that full-back Alex Sandro has been the latest player to test positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A champions have had several first-team players return positive COVID tests since the season began, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the most high-profile player to catch the virus.

Andrea Pirlo has now been hit with further disruption to his first-team squad, with Juventus confirming via their official website that Alex Sandro has now tested positive.

Their report notes that Sandro underwent a test after suffering from mild tell-tale symptoms of the virus, with the result coming back as positive and the Brazilian subsequently being moved into isolation.

Juventus do have sufficient options to cover for Sandro in his absence, but of course, both he and Pirlo will be counting down the days until he is able to return.

Until then, we wish Sandro good health and hope that his symptoms subside quickly.