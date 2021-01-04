According to SportWitness via Sunday’s print edition of Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool’s owners to complete the signing of Gleison Bremer in the January transfer window.

Corriere Granata’s Matteo Pedrosi first linked the Reds with the 23-year-old Torino ace last week, adding that contact has already been made by intermediaries regarding a transfer.

Pedrosi also reported that Everton are keen on the centre-back, whilst stating that Fulham went against a move for the ace in the summer, as SportWitness write the rumours could be an attempt to drive hype.

Klopp’s side have been linked with a plethora of centre-backs over the last few months, with that sure to continue through January, due to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez being out with long-term knee injuries.

The need to strengthen in this area at the mid-season point seems more glaring now that the injury-prone Joel Matip has been sidelined again, leaving Fabinho to partner either of academy graduates Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Thiagoooooo’ – These Liverpool fans can’t contain their excitement at seeing the midfielder’s return at Southampton Man United and Liverpool transfer target update provided by Fabrizio Romano The two contract offers Real Madrid have made to Sergio Ramos with legend free to arrange pre-contract exit

Bremer helped the Turin outfit secure just their second clean sheet of the season this past weekend, as they won 3-0 against Parma, the side’s victory pushed them out of the relegation zone.

The Brazilian ace has started and played the entire 90 minutes in 12 of Torino’s 15 Serie A fixtures to date, with the relegation battlers conceding the second-most goals in the Italian top-flight so far.

Bremer joined Torino from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in the summer of 2018, the 6ft2 ace is being presented as a promising talent, he may be a gamble or perhaps even a short-term fix that could improve massively in the long-term for the Premier League champions.