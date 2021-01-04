Man United and Liverpool transfer target update provided by Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has all-but ruled out the possibility of Dayot Upamecano leaving RB Leipzig this window, but suggests there’ll be conversations to be had in the summer months.

Upamecano has emerged as one of the most coveted centre-backs in Europe over the past year or so. It’s a position where top-class, realistically obtainable players are scarce, but he looks like he could be both of those.

The Mirror have previously linked Upamecano with both Manchester United and Liverpool, with both clubs in need of defensive reinforcements and surely studying the possibility of acquiring him from RB Leipzig in while drawing up their respective transfer plans.

Unfortunately for all those interested, but perhaps not surprisingly, while speaking to Sky Sports, reporter Fabrizio Romano has stated the unlikeliness of Upamecano being on the move in January.

Although, he believes that it could be a different case in the summer, with Romano telling Sky Sports that United in particular could move for Upamecano when the window opens later this year.

You get the feeling this transfer race has plenty more twists and turns ahead.