Although they’ve not yet hit their stride in the Premier League, Manchester City showed what they were all about again in a staggeringly efficient first half against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s side were better in all departments than the Blues, and it’s performances such as that which show that they’re far from out of the title race at this stage.

Midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne remains key to their aspirations, but Guardiola may soon have to do without his star man after reports that he will reject the club’s first contract extension offer.

According to The Times (subscription required) cited by the Daily Mirror, the Belgian, on a reported £310,000 per week, is said to be less than impressed with City’s opening gambit.

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year last season, it seems fairly clear that de Bruyne believes he’s worth being put on a par financially with the best players in the English top-flight.