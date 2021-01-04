Liverpool could reportedly consider a transfer swoop for Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Maximilian Wober as part of their hunt for a new defender.

This is according to a report from Eurosport, who also link the likes of David Carmo and Sven Botman as players emerging as options for Jurgen Klopp this January.

The loss of Virgil van Dijk to a lengthy injury has been a big blow for Liverpool, who could surely do with strengthening their options at the back as soon as possible.

Along with Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have had their fitness issues this season, with Brazilian midfielder Fabinho having to play most of his games in central defence so far this term.

Wober looks like he could be a useful signing for Liverpool in the second half of this campaign, with the Reds surely needing more depth in defence if they are to retain their Premier League title.

Red Bull Salzburg tend to produce a lot of fine young players, and Wober looks to be the latest impressive prospect coming through for the Austrian giants.

The 22-year-old can also operate as a left-back if needed, so could generally be a useful squad player for Liverpool for years to come.