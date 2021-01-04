Pep Guardiola and Man City closely tracking Sergio Ramos with side willing to match Real Madrid legend’s salary demands

According to ESPN, Manchester City are keeping a close eye on the situation of Real Madrid’s captain, leader and legend Sergio Ramos, with Pep Guardiola a massive admirer of the centre-back.

ESPN report that the Premier League side would like to sign Ramos – who turns 35 years old in March – on a free transfer, with his contract expiring this summer and no renewal having been signed yet.

It’s added that Guardiola and Co. still wish to reinforce their defensive ranks ahead of next season, despite conceding a league-low of 13 goals this season and their recruitment in the past summer.

City made up for their oversight at centre-back following Vincent Kompany’s shock exit at the end of the 2019 season – which cost them in the title race against Liverpool – by adding Ruben Dias from Benfica and Nathan Ake from relegated Bournemouth.

It’s added that the mega-rich Manchester outfit would be willing to match Ramos’ ‘substantial’ salary requirements – which are seemingly the reason why he hasn’t renewed with Madrid so far.

This comes around the same time that it emerged Los Blancos have tabled two contract offers to the Spaniard, a straightforward one-year renewal or a two-year deal that would require a pay cut.

ESPN unsurprisingly add that the Premier League side, who have become consistent title contenders over the last decade, see Ramos as an option that would provide leadership and experience in defence.

This would certainly be a surprising move, City know as much as they’ve positioned themselves as suitors but are aware that Ramos’ most likely outcome remains a renewal with Madrid.

With Guardiola joined by many of his trusted former Barcelona employees at City, there’s no doubt that the Citizens camp are well aware of the quality and fire that their former foe could bring.