Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addressed the nation at 8pm on Monday evening and, as might’ve been expected, placed the country into its third national lockdown.

Thoughts would’ve immediately turned to football as far as supporters were concerned, but thankfully the Premier League and English Football League fixtures will still go ahead as planned, rather than taking a break for any period of time.

The Daily Mirror have also confirmed that this weekend’s FA Cup ties will also be exempt and will be played.

The outlook isn’t so good for grass roots sport, however.

All sport will be stopped until further notice and even the academies at professional club will not be able to fulfil their fixtures.

February half-term would appear to be the initial date when things will be reviewed, however, there’s no guarantee that the status quo will change by then.

In the meantime, players, managers and supporters of elite level clubs can at least look forward to an uninterrupted calendar.