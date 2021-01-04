Menu

Fabrizio Romano delivers transfer update on Man United star Paul Pogba

During an interview with Sky Sports, Fabrizio Romano has ruled out the possibility of Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Pogba’s future at Man United has been a hot topic over the past few months, but Romano’s belief is that the France international, who has forced his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thinking of late, is unlikely to leave Old Trafford in the winter transfer window.

Former Manchester United ace explains what's behind Paul Pogba's big improvement in form

Romano, speaking to Sky Sports, name-dropped three European heavyweights while discussing Pogba: PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus. Perhaps three of the only teams on the planet who could afford to bankroll a deal to sign Pogba from the Red Devils.

However, for various reasons personal to themselves, none of the three teams are in a position to sign Pogba in January, with the midfielder seemingly content to stick around until the end of the season and subsequent opening of the summer transfer window – or so Romano, speaking to Sky Sports, claims.

Like him or loathe him, his continued presence at United is a boost to their hopes of winning silverware this term. His performances of recent weeks have been comparable to the Pogba of old.

