Man United’s January transfer business will not finish with Amad Diallo, suggests Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the arrival of Amad Diallo from Atalanta will not be the end of Manchester United’s transfer business this month, report Sky Sports.

As mentioned in the report, Diallo will soon be flying to England to complete his move to United. The deal will of course mark a significant moment in his career, but United will also be securing one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Diallo will be joining up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad soon, as Sky Sports report, with the opening of the January transfer window allowing the move to be completed.

However, it looks as though the work will not be done for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward. Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Sky Sports, has revealed his belief that Man United are likely to do further business before the month draws to an end.

“I would bet on something more than just Amad Diallo joining Manchester United this month.”

Romano mentions no names of players who are specifically likely to move to Old Trafford, but, or at least so he believes, there is desire to complete deals for more than just Diallo this winter.

That will bring great pleasure to Man United fans, no doubt.