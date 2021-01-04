Arsenal consider surprise transfer swoop for impressive Championship star

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for in-form Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The Swiss shot-stopper has caught the eye in the Championship so far this season, and it seems his displays could now earn him a move up to the Premier League.

As well as Arsenal, it’s also claimed that Crystal Palace and Leeds United are showing an interest in Dieng this January, according to a report from the Sun.

Dieng is not the biggest name, but he’s established himself as QPR’s number one this season and it seems clear he’s good enough to be playing in the top flight after showing what he can do in English football’s second tier.

Arsenal have Bernd Leno as their number one at the moment, but they could perhaps benefit from giving the German shot-stopper more competition.

Despite being a solid enough shot-stopper, Leno perhaps hasn’t always been entirely convincing, and Arsenal miss having a proper backup like they had in Emiliano Martinez last season.

Dieng might do well, however, to pick a move to a club like Palace or Leeds if he wants to continue to play regularly.