For the third match in a row, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have dropped points in the Premier League.

Poor performances against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United have been followed by another insipid showing, this time at Southampton.

Danny Ings had given the hosts the lead before two minutes was on the clock, meaning the visitors had 88 minutes as well as injury time to get back into the game.

With a midfield of Thiago Alcantara, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as strikers Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah all playing, Liverpool’s supporters would surely have been expecting a big win to start the year.

As it turned out, the Saints were rarely troubled, with the Reds only managing a single shot on target in the entire match.

The defeat means that if Manchester United can win their game in hand, they can leapfrog their biggest rivals at the top of the table, and it’s probably with that in mind that these Liverpool fans vented their spleen on Twitter:

Shame on you man. What is wrong with you? Where is the passion, fire, desire? Was the WBA game not enough? Hopefully you fix up or we will lose our record at Anfield to United. Have some pride but yeah. The ref was a joke aswell. He gave them everything and us nothing! — Julian ? (@01mJulian) January 4, 2021

Thats it. That seals the deal. Im no longer a Liverpool fan Ive been a Liverpool fan since 1980 and a season ticket holder since 1995 I will no longer watch on TV or renew my season tickets I’m taking my fanhood to Bayern Munich where they actually know how to run a football team — PrimeLewy? ? (@LewaVision) January 4, 2021

We need to stop acting like we’re unlucky, for all the possession we’ve had we have managed 1 shot on target all game, we all acted like big Sam’s tactics were terrible but they had more shots on target than us… it’s just absolutely woeful football, we’re not winning the league — ????? (@LordDedoid) January 4, 2021