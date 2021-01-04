Menu

‘Shame on you’ – These Liverpool fans are furious after insipid defeat at Southampton

For the third match in a row, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have dropped points in the Premier League.

Poor performances against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United have been followed by another insipid showing, this time at Southampton.

Danny Ings had given the hosts the lead before two minutes was on the clock, meaning the visitors had 88 minutes as well as injury time to get back into the game.

With a midfield of Thiago Alcantara, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as strikers Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah all playing, Liverpool’s supporters would surely have been expecting a big win to start the year.

As it turned out, the Saints were rarely troubled, with the Reds only managing a single shot on target in the entire match.

The defeat means that if Manchester United can win their game in hand, they can leapfrog their biggest rivals at the top of the table, and it’s probably with that in mind that these Liverpool fans vented their spleen on Twitter:

