Thiago Alcantara was Liverpool’s marquee signing over the summer, but was it a mistake for the Spaniard to swap the Allianz for Anfield?

Thiago won the Champions League with Bayern last time around, with his inclusion in the FIFPro The Best XI testament to his influence in that side.

However, with the season coming to a close, he made the decision to seek a new challenge with the Premier League champions – Liverpool.

A superb cameo at Stamford Bridge gave Liverpool fans a taste of what’s to come, before an injury in the Merseyside Derby ruled him out long-term.

Thiago is now back and available, starting for the Reds against Southampton this evening, with Jurgen Klopp’s men being defeated 1-0.

Thiago is a man who is not used to losing – he actually went an entire calendar year before doing so again, tonight, at St. Mary’s.

Thiago Alcantara completed 2020 without playing in a defeat. He has lost in his first game of 2021. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 4, 2021

Bayern have stuttered and stumbled at points this time, but sit top of the Bundesliga and remain one of the firm favourites to win the Champions League again.

With Liverpool’s recent league form reading ‘DDL’, and Thiago’s undefeated run coming to an end, has he made a mistake moving to Merseyside?