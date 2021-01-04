According to the Independent, Arsenal are interested in recruiting Emiliano Buendia in the January transfer window, with Norwich valuing their prized playmaker at a minimum of £40m as it stands.

The Independent report that the Gunners have actually already held early talks with the 24-year-old’s agent on what a potential deal could look like, as the cash-strapped side eye a players-push-cash deal.

It’s added that the north London outfit would be willing to offer the Canaries academy graduates Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock in an effort to land a player that Mikel Arteta seemingly ‘greatly admires’.

Daniel Farke’s recent insistence that Buendia is tied down to a long-term contract and thereby Norwich plan to ‘keep’ hold of the ace, comes as speculation intensifies regarding a move to Arsenal.

Whilst Buendia certainly boasts enough skill – which he’s shown consistently since joining Norwich in the summer of 2018 from Getafe – the Gunners may want to rethink what it would take to land the ace.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal fans will love Dani Ceballos’ team-spirited passionate reaction to Lacazette goal against West Brom Former Manchester United ace explains what’s behind Paul Pogba’s big improvement in form “To knock Liverpool off their perch would be a huge achievement” – Man Utd would prefer PL title win over CL, says ex-Red Devil

Parting with cash as well as Nelson and Willock – two fringe first-team players – in an effort to drive down the price of a playmaker that could make an instant impact looks ideal on paper, but it’s no simple.

Arsenal’s academy-graduating duo are both just 21 years old, they’d also be moving to a side that sit top of the Championship – so Nelson and Willock could have the chance to develop their game in the second-tier before becoming key figures for the Canaries in the Premier League next season.

That platform to develop that Norwich can offer could leave Arsenal regretting their possible decision very quickly, they’d be left with egg on their face if the pair become stars in the future.

Arteta confirmed before the win against West Bromwich Albion that the focus is on offloading players in January before the Gunners are able to recruit.

The Spaniard also added that the club need to be ‘careful’ with the kind of players they sign from now on with the development of their own talent in mind, could the arrival of right-side playmaker Buendia harm the first-team chances of Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe for example?