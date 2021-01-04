The two contract offers Real Madrid have made to Sergio Ramos with legend free to arrange pre-contract exit

According to Josep Pedrerol for Spanish television channel El Chiringuito, Real Madrid have made two contract offers to Sergio Ramos with the hope of tying down their captain, leader and legend.

El Chiringuito have found that Los Blancos have put two options on the table for the star, showing how much importance the centre-back’s future holds as Ramos enters the final six months of his deal.

It’s detailed that Zinedine Zidane’s side have offered their serial-winning skipper either a one-year renewal at his current salary, or a two-year deal that would require a 10% reduction to his wages.

According to Spanish publication AS, Ramos’ contract current is worth €12m a year. This comes as ESPN claim that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is closely monitoring the defender’s situation.

With Ramos in the final six months of his deal, he’s been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement – and this a free transfer exit – since January 1.

??? ESTO LE OFRECE EL REAL MADRID A @SergioRamos: ? Renovación UN AÑO con el MISMO SUELDO. ? Renovación DOS AÑOS rebajando un 10% EL SUELDO. ? La INFORMACIÓN de @jpedrerol, YA EN #JUGONES. ¡VENTE! pic.twitter.com/vjhk9abzeE — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 4, 2021

Ramos remains a key figure for the La Liga champions, starting in 16 of their 23 matches across all competitions so far.

Ramos will turn 35 years old in March, he’s certainly shown recently that he could serve a two-year contract as valiantly as ever, but whether he’s willing to accept a pay cut to do so is another question.