Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer deal for Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Thiago Almada, who has also been linked with Manchester United in recent times.

The Reds are admirers of Almada, who could be available for a pretty reasonable price of just €18million, according to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The 19-year-old looks one of the biggest prospects in South American football at the moment, and it’s little surprise to see him attracting apparent interest from Europe.

TMW recently linked Almada with Manchester United as well, while Todo Fichajes added that talks looked to be at an advanced stage.

Still, Don Balon’s report perhaps suggests Liverpool are still in with a chance of beating one of their major rivals to this hugely promising potential signing.

Almada would no doubt add something to Man Utd’s squad as they arguably still lack enough variety in attack.

Liverpool, however, surely don’t need this signing as much at the moment due to the immense depth and quality they possess in that area of the pitch.

Then again, the best teams never stand still so it could be smart to land a talent like Almada for the future, with players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino not getting any younger.