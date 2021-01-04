Liverpool go into Monday night’s match against Southampton still top of the Premier League table and looking to open up a three-point lead on Man United, albeit the Red Devils will have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp has had to change his XI around again with so many matches coming thick and fast over this festive/new year period.

The return of Thiago Alcantara to the starting line-up has certainly got the Liverpool faithful excited, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum also sitting alongside the Spaniard.

It means that Jordan Henderson will have to drop back into the defence to play alongside Fabinho, but it’s a role that the captain has played before and will surely have no problems doing so again.

The Saints are likely to have their work cut out against a midfield three that have pace, power and no little skill between them, and who will arguably provide the bullets for Messrs. Mane, Firmino and Salah to fire.

These Liverpool supporters clearly can’t wait:

THIAGOOOOOOOOO ALCANTARAAAAAAAA — dani (@dxnii50) January 4, 2021

WHAT A LINEUPPPPPP — Paige (@paige11__) January 4, 2021

What a midfield ? — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 4, 2021