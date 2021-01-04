Tottenham open talks over new contract for star player amid Man City transfer interest

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks with star player Harry Kane as they look to secure his future amid growing transfer interest.

The England international is said to be a long-term target for Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as potential suitors in a report from the Independent.

Kane has been a hugely important part of the Tottenham team for many years now, and losing him to City or PSG would be a devastating blow for the club.

It would be especially difficult to see Kane leave for a Premier League rival, with the Independent noting that he’s viewed as an ideal Sergio Aguero replacement at the Etihad Stadium.

The 27-year-old could also do well to link up with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, with the Independent noting that he could be a target, depending on Kylian Mbappe’s situation with regards to a possible move to Real Madrid.

Tottenham fans will be relieved to hear the report claiming that their club have opened discussions over tying Kane down to a new contract.

There doesn’t seem to be a particular hurry, however, with the Independent noting that he signed a six-year deal back in 2018, meaning he should still be tied down until 2024.

Still, the closer he gets towards that date without signing again, the more we’re bound to hear speculation over his future, and the more confident clubs like City will grow over persuading THFC to let him go.