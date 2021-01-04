Talks held: Pochettino already in direct contact with Tottenham star over PSG transfer

New Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly not wasting any time as he sets about raiding his old club Tottenham in the transfer market.

The former Spurs boss is back in management at last and it looks like he’s already made direct contact with his former player Dele Alli over a move to join him at the Parc des Princes, according to Foot Mercato.

Alli showed some of the best form of his career under Pochettino, but there’s no doubt his career has gone a little downhill in recent times as he struggles to play regularly under Jose Mourinho.

It could therefore be that Tottenham are ready to let the England international join PSG, with Pochettino perhaps confident he could get the player back to his best.

Foot Mercato suggests Alli could be keen on being reunited with Pochettino as well, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

Some PSG fans may well prefer a bigger name signing than Alli, but on his day the 24-year-old can be a world class attacking midfielder, and he’d surely shine alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.