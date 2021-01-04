Two members of staff test positive for Covid-19 at Barcelona

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak it’s havoc, FC Barcelona are the latest club to notify the authorities that two of their staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

With only two days to go until their scheduled match against Athletic Club, it has thrown the first-team schedule into disarray.

According to the official Barcelona website, cited by Football Espana, there will now need to be another round of full PCR testing on Tuesday morning.

This will have to include every member of the first-team squad and coaching staff, and it means that training has been postponed as another precaution.

Ronald Koeman’s press conference will also need to be rescheduled as the blaugranes head into what is traditionally a tough game looking for another three points, or one at least to make it seven games unbeaten.

Whether this unfortunate series of events disrupts their pre-game plans to the extent that focus on the game is skewed, we will find out in due course.