Video: Arsenal fans will love Dani Ceballos’ team-spirited passionate reaction to Lacazette goal against West Brom

Some Arsenal fans may not have noticed a beautiful moment after Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s third in their 4-0 win against nailed-on relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion.

After Bukayo Saka’s dangerous cross was almost turned into Albion’s net by their own Semi Ajayi, the defender put his body on the line to block Emile Smith Rowe, with the ball spilling to Lacazette’s path.

The in-form striker showed the confidence he’s playing with as he composed himself and hammered the ball into the back of the net, but there’s a moment in the goal that shows the spirit the side have now…

Dani Ceballos was stood frozen on the snowy Hawthorns pitch just outside the box as the ball rolled to Lacazette, the Real Madrid loanee then dropped to his knees as the forward tucked it away.

Ceballos can clearly be seen screaming as he kneeled down to celebrate, pumping his fists prolifically.

Dani Ceballos' reaction to Alex Lacazette's goal yesterday is what it's all about.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Lacazette bagged the final goal of the one-sided encounter just a couple of minutes later.

The Gunners have now strung together three straight wins in the Premier League, shovelling the pressure off their back after that disastrous run which saw them lose seven out of 10.