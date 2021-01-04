On a poor run of form in the Premier League, the decision from West Brom’s board to relieve Slaven Bilic of his managerial duties was perhaps in some way understandable.

However, talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t a fan of the way in which the Baggies have conducted their business.

The Croatian is a well-respected forward-thinking coach, but was replaced by Sam Allardyce, a coach whose style of play is arguably rooted in the past.

To that end, Agbonlahor can’t see a way in which West Brom will stay up this season, despite ‘Big Sam’s’ ability to keep teams in the top flight.