Video: ‘Decision to sack Bilic was shocking’ – Gabby Agbonlahor says Allardyce won’t save West Brom this season

West Bromwich Albion FC
On a poor run of form in the Premier League, the decision from West Brom’s board to relieve Slaven Bilic of his managerial duties was perhaps in some way understandable.

However, talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t a fan of the way in which the Baggies have conducted their business.

The Croatian is a well-respected forward-thinking coach, but was replaced by Sam Allardyce, a coach whose style of play is arguably rooted in the past.

To that end, Agbonlahor can’t see a way in which West Brom will stay up this season, despite ‘Big Sam’s’ ability to keep teams in the top flight.

2 Comments

  1. woodman tone says:
    January 4, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    I never agree with anything Agbonlahor has to say. Until now.

  2. woodman tone says:
    January 4, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    I have never agreed with anything Agbonlahor has to say. Until now.

