It’s set to be one of the enduring images of this 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Southampton had taken the lead against Liverpool at St. Mary’s in less than two minutes, and then proceeded to hang on for a win which deals a real blow to the Reds’ title hopes.

An attacking Liverpool line-up managed just one shot on goal all night and that will arguably be the thing that most disappoints Jurgen Klopp.

His opposite number, Ralph Hasenhuttl, sank to his knees at full time and couldn’t contain his emotions.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl sinks to his knees at full-time after beating Liverpool! ? Pure emotion from the Saints manager! pic.twitter.com/XxOpVIacT8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 4, 2021

THIS is what it means ? Just look at Ralph Hasenhuttl after Southampton’s win over Liverpool ?#SOULIV @DAZN_CA pic.twitter.com/913SDYvhiF — Goal (@goal) January 4, 2021