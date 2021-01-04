Menu

Video: Hasenhuttl sinks to his knees and bursts into tears after Southampton deal Liverpool title hopes another blow

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
It’s set to be one of the enduring images of this 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Southampton had taken the lead against Liverpool at St. Mary’s in less than two minutes, and then proceeded to hang on for a win which deals a real blow to the Reds’ title hopes.

An attacking Liverpool line-up managed just one shot on goal all night and that will arguably be the thing that most disappoints Jurgen Klopp.

His opposite number, Ralph Hasenhuttl, sank to his knees at full time and couldn’t contain his emotions.

