Gary Neville sent out a hilarious – if pretty risky – video on Twitter after Southampton netted the opening goal against Liverpool at St. Mary’s.

Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings poked the Saints ahead just minutes into the contest, which was pretty inconsiderate considering Prime Minister Boris Johnson was announcing new lockdown restrictions at 8pm – all of which are detailed by Sky.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville, clearly keen to keep tabs on how title rivals Liverpool were getting on down south, had a two-screen setup to ensure that he didn’t miss a beat.

He posted the below Twitter, laughing at the fact that Liverpool had conceded early on and making light of what was a pretty serious announcement from Boris.

Is it a laughing matter? Probably not for some, but this is no time to be taking things too seriously, fair play to Neville for trying to turn what is a pretty grim situation into a funny one – for everyone other than Liverpool fans.