Menu

Video: Gary Neville posts risky video laughing at Liverpool as Boris Johnson announces new lockdown

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Gary Neville sent out a hilarious – if pretty risky – video on Twitter after Southampton netted the opening goal against Liverpool at St. Mary’s.

Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings poked the Saints ahead just minutes into the contest, which was pretty inconsiderate considering Prime Minister Boris Johnson was announcing new lockdown restrictions at 8pm – all of which are detailed by Sky.

MORE: Video: Terrible error from Alexander-Arnold allows Ings to give Southampton the perfect start against Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville, clearly keen to keep tabs on how title rivals Liverpool were getting on down south, had a two-screen setup to ensure that he didn’t miss a beat.

He posted the below Twitter, laughing at the fact that Liverpool had conceded early on and making light of what was a pretty serious announcement from Boris.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City at risk of losing star player as he will reportedly reject opening contract offer
Video: Terrible error from Alexander-Arnold allows Ings to give Southampton the perfect start against Liverpool
Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Alaba on a free… because they’re broke

Is it a laughing matter? Probably not for some, but this is no time to be taking things too seriously, fair play to Neville for trying to turn what is a pretty grim situation into a funny one – for everyone other than Liverpool fans.

More Stories Boris Johnson Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.