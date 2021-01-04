Menu

Video: Peter Drury trolls Chelsea during defeat to Man City with savage joke pinpointing just how bad the Blues were

Chelsea supporters might want to look away from a piece of commentary from the famed Peter Drury that now gone viral from their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

In the 60th minute of the tie, with the Blues 3-0 down against Pep Guardiola’s side, Hakim Ziyech played the ball back to Kurt Zouma in a dangerous passage, with the defender clearing the ball.

Drury, who commentates in the UK for BT Sport but also for Pan-African channel SuperSport, hilariously burst out on the African waves with ‘Chelsea have had their first touch since about last Tuesday.”

Chelsea were dominated despite hopes being high that they could secure a victory, considering that City missed several key players due to Covid-19.

The defeat has left the Blues with four defeats in their last six Premier League games – winning just once over this period – leaving Frank Lampard under serious threat of the sack, per the Athletic.

