Video: Spartak Moscow troll Chelsea and Werner with savage TikTok corner routine video

Nothing seems to be going right for Timo Werner at Chelsea at the moment.

The German striker arrived at Stamford Bridge in a blaze of publicity, but has done nothing of note since making his debut earlier this season.

His goals to games ratio is amongst the worst in the Premier League at this point, and Frank Lampard must be tearing his hair out wondering what he has to do to get the best out of him.

After Werner made a complete hash of things when trying to take a corner against Man City at the weekend, Spartak Moscow used the footage to embark on some next level trolling.

You can see the video on Spartak’s official TikTok account here as well as below.