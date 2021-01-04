Menu

Video: Terrible error from Alexander-Arnold allows Ings to give Southampton the perfect start against Liverpool

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
Posted by

There wasn’t even two minutes on the clock when ex-Liverpool striker, Danny Ings, handed Southampton a shock lead.

The hosts were handed a free-kick but there looked to be little danger when it was clipped into the area. That was until Trent Alexander-Arnold made a huge error of judgment, allowing Ings to get in behind and lob Alisson with an exquisite finish.

The lack of a proper celebration showed the respect that Ings still has for his former club.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Alisson Becker danny ings Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.