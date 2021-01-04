There wasn’t even two minutes on the clock when ex-Liverpool striker, Danny Ings, handed Southampton a shock lead.

The hosts were handed a free-kick but there looked to be little danger when it was clipped into the area. That was until Trent Alexander-Arnold made a huge error of judgment, allowing Ings to get in behind and lob Alisson with an exquisite finish.

The lack of a proper celebration showed the respect that Ings still has for his former club.

What a start for #SaintsFC! ? Ings puts the home side in front after sneaking behind the #LFC defence! pic.twitter.com/pB9UK8zt7t — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 4, 2021

