Menu

Video: ‘Would add some depth’ – Pundit can see this big-name transfer happening for Everton

Everton FC
Posted by

Although Everton have dropped down to sixth position in the Premier League table, they remain just four points off of table-toppers and near-neighbours, Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti is doing a tremendous job at Goodison Park, and Toffees fans may feel that their club are the dark horses this season because no one appears to be talking about them as title contenders.

The acquisition of one or two high-quality players could push them on in the second half of the season, and with Juventus’ Sami Khedira, whom Ancelotti coached at Real Madrid, heavily linked, talkSPORT pundit, Kevin Hatchard, believes the German would be a solid purchase.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Sami Khedira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.