Although Everton have dropped down to sixth position in the Premier League table, they remain just four points off of table-toppers and near-neighbours, Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti is doing a tremendous job at Goodison Park, and Toffees fans may feel that their club are the dark horses this season because no one appears to be talking about them as title contenders.

The acquisition of one or two high-quality players could push them on in the second half of the season, and with Juventus’ Sami Khedira, whom Ancelotti coached at Real Madrid, heavily linked, talkSPORT pundit, Kevin Hatchard, believes the German would be a solid purchase.