According to the Shields Gazette, Newcastle have agreed the ‘framework of a deal, in principle’ for Brandon Williams, with the Magpies in line to sign the Manchester United talent on loan.

The Tyneside outlet report that 20-year-old Williams has been told he’s allowed to leave the Red Devils on loan this month, with the Magpies positioning themselves at the top of the list for his services.

Williams’ only two starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup, the United academy graduate’s other three first-team appearances have come off the bench, to a grand total of 66 minutes.

Williams started 26 of his 36 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last season, but has seen minimal action due to stars Luke Shaw and Alex Telles battling for the starting left-back role.

The Shields Gazette state that a ‘broad agreement’ is in place for Steve Bruce to bolster by way of his former club, as it’s added that the Magpies are also eyeing last season’s loanee Jetro Willems.

It appears as though Newcastle are keen on strengthening at left-back following the slow start to life for Jamal Lewis after a reported £15m move from relegated Norwich in the summer.

With Lewis’ displays seemingly unconvincing, Matt Ritchie has been deployed on the left as of late, with the Magpies utilising wing-backs in their system, this could be an interesting opportunity for Williams.

The Shields Gazette report that a ‘host’ of other clubs are eyeing England youth international Williams, one of the sides being the high-flying Southampton.

A loan during the second-half of the season for Williams seems like the best option for all parties, the Manchester outfit don’t want to stunt the aggressive and hardworking ace’s development this term.