Arsenal finally make their decision on what to do with Mesut Ozil

It’s been one of the longest-running sagas of the season, but it appears that the noise surrounding Mesut Ozil’s plight at Arsenal may soon be over.

That’s because as The Athletic (subscription required) – cited by the Daily Mirror – have noted that the Gunners have now made their decision on the player.

Unfortunately for the midfielder it isn’t good news.

Ozil hasn’t played in almost a year, and the north Londoners believe that it will take him too long to get match fit again, so they intend to keep him sidelined.

Realistically, what that means is that unless Ozil decides to pack his bags in January, he’ll spend the rest of the season doing as he has for the first-half of the campaign: train with no chance of playing.

On a reported £350,000 per week and the highest earner at the club, Ozil may well dig his heels in to spite the club and see out the remainder of the season by still getting paid by Arsenal for doing absolutely nothing.

It would reflect badly on him, though he’ll surely not be too bothered if he knows he can get a deal elsewhere in the summer.