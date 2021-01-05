Arsenal left angered as they fear Atletico Madrid transfer conspiracy regarding Lucas Torreira loan

According to Spanish outlet Libertad Digital, Arsenal Football Club fear that Atletico Madrid’s relatively minimal use of Lucas Torreira is tied to a transfer conspiracy on the La Liga outfit’s behalf.

Madrid-based Libertad Digital report that the Gunners feel as though Torreira has been used sparingly by Diego Simeone’s side on purpose, as they wish to drive down the midfielder’s value considering that the loan move does not include a permanent option.

The newspaper report that Arsenal’s anger regarding the situation is ‘tremendous’, with the Premier League side even contemplating taking action, with Atletico vehemently denying this conspiracy idea.

It’s added that relations between the two clubs were already troubled when the Gunners decided to trigger Thomas Partey’s release clause without informing the Spanish powerhouses.

Libertad Digital have found that Atletico’s decision to only start the 24-year-old for three of his 11 appearances is instead down to the Madrid outfit’s fine displays this season, which sees them two points clear at the top of La Liga – whilst also holding two games in hand on Real Madrid.

This comes as speculation mounts suggesting that Torreira will be recalled by the Gunners and found a new loan side, whilst Libertad Digital report the ace’s entourage are indifferent to the matter.

The Spanish report adds that Atletico are delighted with Torreira, in regards to his professionalism and hard work in training, it doesn’t seem like they’d want to wrong such a player does it?

Simeone has deployed a 5-3-2/3-5-2 as of late, which has proved to be successful, central midfield has been led by Koke, with Marcos Llorente also playing a key role, Torreira has been left to battle with the likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Hector Herrera and Saul for the final spot in midfield.

It’s added that Atletico did not foresee the recruitment of Kondogbia – whom they signed outside of the window via an exemption – the Frenchman was on the market after his reluctance to sign a new contract saw Valencia cash in, so of course Torreira’s prospects became much harder after that.

Are Arsenal within their rights to seemingly sound their disappointment over Atletico’s handling of Torreira – and perhaps even consider action against the La Liga club over the situation?