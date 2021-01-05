Menu

Arsenal make transfer decision on midfielder as Euro giants prepare bid

Arsenal have reportedly made the decision to keep hold of midfielder Mohamed Elneny even as Besiktas prepare a bid for him.

The Egypt international has previously spent time on loan at Besiktas, but football.london report that they’re now keen to try signing him permanently with a bid of around €7million in the works.

MORE: Draxler Arsenal transfer rumours surface again

The report states, however, that Arsenal want to keep Elneny, which seems like a sensible move after his improvement in form for the Gunners so far this season.

Despite not being much of a regular for most of his Emirates Stadium career, Elneny now looks to have grown into his role in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

One imagines Elneny will still not necessarily be a starter week in, week out, but it makes sense that Arsenal might want him to stick around as a backup option.

Arsenal don’t have the biggest squad in the world and can’t afford to let too many players go if they are to remain competitive in the hunt for a top four spot this season.

  1. Eddy says:
    January 5, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Elneny has improved a lot since he came back in from the last loan spell.He must be kept as cover in the middle of our team in case Xaka does one of his De ja vus. I

    Reply
  2. Kingsley Markay says:
    January 5, 2021 at 8:34 am

    Very true and again we need his experience in that squad

    Reply
  3. Udo Emmanuel says:
    January 5, 2021 at 10:24 am

    Elneny plays an important role in the midfield area and it will be bad if we will just let him go
    we need every good midfielders we have now

    Reply
  4. RedGinseng says:
    January 5, 2021 at 10:40 am

    Yeah…i dunno. Sometimes he’s good and quite frankly sometimes he’s awful.

    We just need some consistency – i don’t care where it comes from (good consistency that is, not consistenly ‘bad’..that would just suck and have us languishing in the bot…oh yeah..err…hmm)

    Reply

