Arsenal have reportedly made the decision to keep hold of midfielder Mohamed Elneny even as Besiktas prepare a bid for him.

The Egypt international has previously spent time on loan at Besiktas, but football.london report that they’re now keen to try signing him permanently with a bid of around €7million in the works.

The report states, however, that Arsenal want to keep Elneny, which seems like a sensible move after his improvement in form for the Gunners so far this season.

Despite not being much of a regular for most of his Emirates Stadium career, Elneny now looks to have grown into his role in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

One imagines Elneny will still not necessarily be a starter week in, week out, but it makes sense that Arsenal might want him to stick around as a backup option.

Arsenal don’t have the biggest squad in the world and can’t afford to let too many players go if they are to remain competitive in the hunt for a top four spot this season.