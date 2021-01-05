Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has laid into the state of Arsenal at the moment, particularly in defence.

The Gunners have recently put a decent run of wins together to take the pressure off manager Mikel Arteta, but in general there’s no doubt they’ve suffered a pretty awful start to the season.

Ferdinand will have played against some great Arsenal teams during his days in Man Utd’s defence, and he’s stunned at how far they’ve fallen.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former England international pointed out the various problems in Arsenal’s defence, and slammed the idea of Rob Holding as their captain in particular.

While the 25-year-old is far from the worst player, it’s certainly true that he doesn’t seem like he’d get into the starting XI of any other top six side, let alone wear the armband for them.

Ferdinand summed up the whole farce neatly in his video, saying: “I still think Arsenal need a top centre half, all the problems stem from that.

“You’ve got a great nucleus of young players, there’s seven or eight young players there who everyone is talking about.

“But you’ve got to put the pieces around them and that’s the big problem. That’s been the big problem with recruitment at Arsenal for so long.

“Saliba, what’s happened with him? It’s a waste of money it seems at the minute. I don’t know what’s happened.

“Gabriel has been indifferent. Rob Holding’s playing centre back, what does that say? When you see Holding as the Arsenal captain, you could never imagine that a few years ago.”