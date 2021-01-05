Some Arsenal fans may be resigned to believing that Mesut Ozil and Sokratis are outcasts that are edging closer to January exits following the duo’s cryptic activity on social media.

Ozil, who has become a new level of castaway this season by being left out of the Gunners’ Premier League and Europa League squads, has now not even made a matchday squad for 37 games.

With the superstar’s contract expiring in the summer, the official end to his time at Arsenal is near, and it may be edging closer if recent social media activity is anything to go by.

32-year-old Ozil has shared a throwback post on his Instagram account this evening, the playmaker captioned the snap of himself in Istanbul with ‘This city’ as well as the raised hands emoji.

Sokratis, who has also fallen out-of-favour this season, featuring only for the Under-23s at 32 years of age, replied to Ozil’s post with the prying eyes and winking emoji.

This comes as Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested in the centre-back – with Ozil offering advice – whilst the Istanbul-based outfit also close to sealing the signing of the attacking midfielder, per the Mirror via a Turkish journalist.

Mesut Ozil and Sokratis may be heading to Fernabache pic.twitter.com/yI3QJAivgn — Ombudsman (@Ombudsman77) January 5, 2021

Both Sokratis and Ozil have interest from Turkey for a January move [@FabrizioRomano via @podcastherewego] IMO this could actually mean something pic.twitter.com/xlXvyRUw6o — Link Up Arsenal (@LinkUpArsenal) January 5, 2021

It seems as though the duo could move to Turkey together, having Ozil – who is of Turkish descent but represented and won the World Cup with Germany – would certainly help Grecian Sokratis settle.