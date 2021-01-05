Why Juventus have turned down the chance to seal the transfer of Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil

Juventus have reportedly turned down the chance to seal the transfer of Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners may be understandably keen to offload the out-of-favour German attacking midfielder, but it seems they could struggle to do so.

The latest from CBS Sports is that Arsenal offered Ozil to Juventus, but the Serie A giants turned the move down as they feel exciting youngster Dejan Kulusevski can offer those qualities in that role.

Arsenal fans will no doubt still be split on the Ozil situation, with some likely to feel his creativity could still serve a purpose in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arteta clearly feels differently, however, after leaving the 32-year-old out of his squad this season in what was a pretty big statement by the Spanish tactician.

Luckily, youngster Emile Smith Rowe has stepped up in recent games and could offer AFC something similar with his spark and imagination in the final third.

Still, Ozil will be eating into Arsenal’s wage bill and they could really have done with a team like Juve taking him off their hands.