Barcelona and Riqui Puig agree contract extension despite Koeman’s anger

He’s hardly had a look in with the Barcelona first-team this season, but reports suggest that Riqui Puig has agreed a contract extension with the club.

The young midfielder appears to be a perfect fit for the blaugranes, but a fall-out with manager, Ronald Koeman, has seen him sidelined for the most part of the 2020/21 campaign.

According to El Pais and cited by The Sun, the Dutch coach ripped into the 21-year-old in front of the entire team before their match against Elche, calling him out for leaking inside information.

It doesn’t take too much to deduce that Koeman would prefer to see the back of a player he has no intention of playing unless he absolute has to.

However, he’ll have to grin and bear it with Mundo Deportivo, cited by Football Espana, suggesting there is agreement on a contract extension to take Puig to 2023.

With a new manager almost certainly in place in the summer, if not before, Puig will be hoping that he finally gets the chance to prove that he’s worthy of a starting place.