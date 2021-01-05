Barcelona planning to sign Liverpool, Man City and Lyon stars on free transfers

Barcelona are reportedly planning some smart transfer business as they line up a trio of Bosman signings for next season.

The Catalan giants are said to be targeting Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Lyon forward Memphis Depay, all of whom are free agents at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

All three are top players who would surely strengthen this Barcelona squad, so to get all of them in without paying a penny in transfer fees really would be excellent work by the club.

Wijnaldum has been a hugely important player for Liverpool for a number of years now, and Reds fans would surely be disappointed to lose him after his role in their recent Premier League and Champions League victories.

City defender Garcia, meanwhile, is a top young talent with a big future, and it would be a big blow for Pep Guardiola’s side to lose him as well, particularly as some of their other defensive options haven’t been that convincing in recent times.

Depay leaving Lyon would not be a big surprise after his displays in Ligue 1, with the Netherlands international surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

Having flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career, Depay will no doubt be determined to bounce back, and he should have the opportunity to do so at Barcelona.