Barcelona planning to sign Liverpool, Man City and Lyon stars on free transfers

Barcelona are reportedly planning some smart transfer business as they line up a trio of Bosman signings for next season.
The Catalan giants are said to be targeting Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Lyon forward Memphis Depay, all of whom are free agents at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.
All three are top players who would surely strengthen this Barcelona squad, so to get all of them in without paying a penny in transfer fees really would be excellent work by the club.
Wijnaldum has been a hugely important player for Liverpool for a number of years now, and Reds fans would surely be disappointed to lose him after his role in their recent Premier League and Champions League victories.
City defender Garcia, meanwhile, is a top young talent with a big future, and it would be a big blow for Pep Guardiola’s side to lose him as well, particularly as some of their other defensive options haven’t been that convincing in recent times.
Depay leaving Lyon would not be a big surprise after his displays in Ligue 1, with the Netherlands international surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club.
Having flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career, Depay will no doubt be determined to bounce back, and he should have the opportunity to do so at Barcelona.
City defender Garcia……. it would be a big blow for Pep Guardiola’s side to lose him as well, particularly as some of their other defensive options haven’t been that convincing in recent times.
Incorrect. Fake news. City have the best defensive record in the Premiership and Garcia cannot get in the side. He is 5 th choice.
Agreed Peter.
Garcia is promising, a good prospect for the future but not yet there by some margin. City accepted that before the last transfer window and spent £100m bringing in Dias and Ake – Job done.
Depay is a very good player, probably in his prime but not the quality we expect Barca to be seeking, Wijnaldum at 30 years of age, a solid midfielder with current most recent stats P25, goals 1, assists none will excite few Catalans! All but especially the last two will take up a big chunk of the money saved on Lionel Messi’s wages! There’s no such thing as a ‘free. luch in football!
Be reasonable when commenting, he is the 5th choice because he has choosen not to renew his contract. You’re saying that Manchester City has the best defensive record but, where are they in the table?
Mr Reasonable me – City are four points from the top of the table with with 2 games in hand and the lowest goals against in the PL (13 from 15 games).
Last season Eric Garcia was probably 3rd in the pecking order of a weak central defence. He was learning his trade and much appreciated by fans. Had he chosen to stay who knows what would have happened but having accepted his intention to leave City brought in Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake and moved Otamendi on.
Garcia was kept at City because as cover and as a model young professional he was worth more to City as a support player than the pathetically low amount that near bankrupt Barca were able/willing to pay.
He has never let City down and won’t let Barca down either, but don’t kid yourself that he is the finished article yet.
LOL. The might Barca are skint.