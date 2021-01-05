Barcelona give coronavirus update as squad undergo testing ahead of Athletic Club contest

Barcelona have provided a positive coronavirus update via the club’s official website on Tuesday afternoon.

The coronavirus situation across Europe has been escalating in recent weeks, with countries tightening their restrictions as it becomes evidently clear just how infectious this new variant of the virus is.

Just as the Premier League recorded a season-high of 40 coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing, as reported by Sky Sports, to begin to wonder to what degree football could be affected in the weeks ahead.

However, one side who is remaining unscathed at current is one across the seas – Barcelona.

The Catalan giants revealed via their official website that no positive cases have been recorded within their first-team squad in the latest round of testing.

Barca face Athletic Club in La Liga tomorrow, with Ronald Koeman facing an uphill task of getting back into the title race. He could do with every possible player available for selection.