Barcelona talent in line for debut and first-team role after Alena completes likely January exit

According to ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Moises Lorens, Ronald Koeman and Co. are expected to hand talented prospect Ilaix Moriba role once Carles Alena leaves in the January transfer window.

Lorens reports that Koeman is already considering a debut for the 17-year-old midfielder, with the Guinea-born Spaniard’s ‘capacity’ and ‘ambition’ impressing the boss and rest of the club’s staff.

Alena has started just one of his five appearances across all competitions this season, the ace has only featured for 170 minutes and a loan seems the best option for the ace’s development.

Goal claim that Getafe are keen to take the ace on loan until the end of the season, with that report also outlining Koeman’s press conference comments, in which Alena has been granted ‘permission’ to leave, adding the 23-year-old is a player that has decided to ‘seek his exit’.

En cuanto Aleñá salga del club cedido, Ilaix Moriba pasará a tener aún más presencia con el primer equipo. Koeman tiene en mente hacerlo debutar. El entrenador sabe q es aún Juvenil, pero su capacidax y ambición tienen encantados a Koeman y al resto del staff… — moisESPN (@moillorens) January 5, 2021

Back to Moriba, the central midfielder broke into Barcelona’s B team last season – when he was just 16 years old – he’s started five matches for the Catalan outfit’s second team in the third-tier this term.

With Alena, like fellow academy graduate Riqui Puig, finding first-team action hard to come by due to Barcelona’s competition in midfield, Moriba will find chances difficult but he at least offers a different look which could be key in a troubled season for the Blaugrana.