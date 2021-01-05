Big blow for West Ham as excessive wage demands scupper move to re-sign former star

West Ham are having a good season and European football is a genuine target for next year, but they do need to do something to improve the attack in January.

David Moyes made it pretty clear that he’s not happy with some of his attacking options and injuries are taking their toll, so it was interesting to see them linked with a return for Marko Arnautovic.

For years it looked like the Austrian would be a supremely talented player who couldn’t put it all together on a regular basis, but he suddenly sparked into life at West Ham and played brilliantly for two seasons there.

He eventually left to follow the money and moved to China where he’s been prolific and is clearly one of the better players in the league, but they’ve stopped throwing money at the huge names and it’s starting to lose some of it’s shine.

Obviously he would need to take a pay cut to return to Europe, but a report from Goal has indicated that West Ham just cannot meet his wage demands to facilitate a return.

There may still be a glimmer of hope with the suggestion that a deal could be possible if Shanghai SIPG agree to subsidise some of his salary, but there hasn’t been any sign of that happening so far.