Even after going behind to a very early goal at Southampton, it was still a big surprise that an attacking Liverpool XI weren’t able to come away from St. Mary’s with at least a point.

Jurgen Klopp will surely have been exasperated by his team’s failure in front of goal with the Reds only registering one shot on target in the entire match.

That follows disappointing performances against both West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United, and it saw Klopp a little tense in his post-match interview.

“Man Utd had more penalties in two years than me in five-and-a-half years… but no excuses for tonight,” he said on Sky Sports, cited by The Sun.

It won’t have escaped him that all the while his team have been dropping points, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been guiding Man United up the table.

After the Southampton defeat, both United and Liverpool are on the same points but the Red Devils have a game in hand – and they meet each other in a couple of weeks time.

Gary Lineker couldn’t resist taking to Twitter to allude to Klopp’s outburst, signifying a potential title race perhaps.