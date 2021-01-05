Currently sunning themselves in Dubai whilst the rest of the Scottish populace are locked down for the third time, Celtic will need to hit the ground running when they return if they want to overhaul Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard’s side are a cavernous 19 points ahead of their biggest rivals, and even though Celtic have games in hand, the gap will still be in double figures if they managed to win them all.

The Hoops are going for their 10th title in a row but the standard of football hasn’t been great this season either.

Fans have demonstrated outside the ground following early exits from both the Champions League and Europa League and also the BetFred Cup, but even against that backdrop it appears that Lennon has the backing of Celtic’s majority shareholder.

The Scottish Sun note that Lennon has the full confidence of Dermot Desmond to carry on in the position until the summer.

Apparently, Desmond saw enough in Celtic’s performance against Rangers, despite the loss, to believe he is still the right man to take the club forward.

It seems an odd stance to take given what’s at stake, albeit sometimes switching things around mid-season doesn’t always have the desired effect.