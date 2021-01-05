Some Celtic fans react to national lockdown announcement with ironic “null & void” gags

Scotland entered a national lockdown as of midnight this morning. News of the stricter measures were made public by Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Government early yesterday afternoon. Despite the sinister repercussions and the serious health impact, Celtic fans managed to see the funny side with social media becoming an opportunity to poke fun at Rangers fans for their null and void remarks when Scottish football was suspended last season.

Last season, Celtic had a 13 point lead at the top of the SPFL table, whilst Rangers had a game in hand. The gap thus would have been 10 points if they won that spare game. Co-incidentally, if Celtic win their three games in hand this season, then they will trail the league leaders by 10 points! It’s history repeating itself.

When Nicola Sturgeon announced that Scotland was to be plunged into a month long national lockdown, with measures supposed to be stricter than those that were in place last March, it was unclear as to whether or not professional sport would be affected.

Celtic fans remember the cries of “tainted title” last season, when the Hoops were handed the league championship after a vote among Scottish clubs from each division. The difference is that the league was curtailed last March, whereas we are two months earlier this time around. As such, Celtic fans mocked the situation by calling for “null and void”.