“Grossly unfair” – Chelsea legend backs Frank Lampard over £200M expenditure

Speaking to TalkChelsea, Chelsea legend Pat Nevin revealed his belief that it’s unfair to measure the struggling Frank Lampard up to his summer expenditure.

Lampard saw his Chelsea side defeated by a vastly superior Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Chelsea already having suffered multiple negative results over the Christmas period.

The Athletic were quick to report post-match that Chelsea’s hierarchy were considering dismissing Lampard, who they note spent over £200M in the summer and as of late has not been producing results which would justify that expenditure into his plans.

Pat Nevin, formerly of Chelsea and now a writer and pundit, has given his take on that during an interview with TalkChelsea, during which he reveals his belief that it’s not fair on Lampard to hold that reported £200M figure over his head.

“What people like to say is ‘well he’s spent X amount this season’, more than anyone else. Yes – but what about over two seasons? How does that look? It’s grossly unfair to talk about how much he’s spent this season when he’s been there two seasons.”

“I would never have said we were one of the favourites to win the league. Of course it’s possible, but look at how long it took Manchester City to pull that squad together – and they spent an unbelievable amount of money.”

He has a point, too. All of Lampard’s competitors have had two summers to invest and strengthen their squads, while he’s had just the one. Why is the fact the Chelsea board made up for lost time by spending an above average figure being held against Lampard?