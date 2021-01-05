Contact made: Serie A outfit approach Arsenal over possibility of signing out of favour defender

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to shift some of the Gunners’ deadweight in the winter transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have found form over the past few weeks, having previously fallen to 15th in the Premier League table. With their fortunes changing so drastically, Arteta will have gained a clearer picture of who in his first-team squad deserves to be there.

Naturally, especially after the emergence of several young players, who have displaced their more experienced counterparts, not everyone is going to be allowed to stick around in North London.

Fabrizio Romano reports that, having already shifted William Saliba and Sead Kolasinac, Arsenal are now turning their attention to two players over 30 who find themselves on the fringes.

Arsenal are working to sell players in the next days after Saliba and Kolasinac. Genoa have asked for Sokratis Papastathopoulos. #AFC hope to sell also Mesut Özil as soon as possible. ??? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

It’s no great surprise to hear that the Gunners are looking to shift Ozil, who is not currently registered for either their Premier League or Europa League squads.

Perhaps more notably, though, Romano notes that Genoa have made contact over a potential deal for Sokratis. Time will tell if that deal will get over the line this month.