Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs to have contacted the agent of Bayern Munich star David Alaba over a potential transfer.

However, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Alaba’s dream is to move to Real Madrid and talks are progressing over his move to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool are among the five clubs that have contacted David Alaba agent to sign him next summer. ? #lfc …but Real Madrid are leading the race, they’re pushing to sign Alaba and David dreams of playing for Real Madrid. And talks with Real are progressing, as said yesterday. https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

Liverpool would have done well to bring in Alaba due to their current shortage of options in defence following a difficult season of injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

The Reds are struggling for form at the moment and Alaba is a top player who would improve most of Europe’s big sides.

The Austria international would also surely prove a strong signing for Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants perhaps in need of him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos in central defence.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool now switch targets and try to bring in another defensive target this January in a bid to save their season.