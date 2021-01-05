Real Madrid are reportedly set to win the race for the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Spanish giants now look in pole position to land Alaba as he nears the end of his contract with Bayern, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

An announcement could come soon, according to additional information from the Daily Star, who also add that Manchester United had been interested in Alaba as well.

The Austria international has enjoyed a superb career at the Allianz Arena, winning multiple Bundesliga titles as well as two Champions League titles with Bayern.

This should serve him well as he heads for Real Madrid, who will also benefit from the qualities he brings, as the 28-year-old is a top performer in a number of different positions.

Alaba can play centre-back, left-back or defensive midfield, but perhaps looks most likely to come in as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos.

He could also cover for Marcelo on the left-hand side of defence, and if Real end up getting him on a free that should prove a fine piece of business.

United could no doubt have benefited from signing Alaba as well, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still in need of better options in defence.

The best players will find it hard to turn down Madrid, however, so Man Utd may now have to look elsewhere to strengthen at the back.