Reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has offered another update on the future of Sokratis, hours after reporting Genoa had made an enquiry to sign the Arsenal outcast.

Romano, the high-profile Italian journalist who has become the go-to for worldwide transfer news, reports that both Genoa and Fenerbahce are ‘pushing’ to sign the centre-back.

It’s added that Sokratis will be leaving the Gunners in the next few weeks whilst the January transfer window is open, having fallen out of favour after Mikel Arteta took charge of the north London outfit.

Romano states that the Greek star has the choice between the Serie A side and Fenerbahce – with Turkish hero Ozil already having offered advice on what a move to the Super Lig would be like.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos will decide soon his next destination, Genoa and Fenerbahçe have asked for the Greek centre back. Both clubs are pushing to sign him – he’s leaving Arsenal in the next weeks. ?? #AFC #transfers @SkySport https://t.co/hziEmFylKH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea’s January transfer window stance revealed by Fabrizio Romano amid poor run of form Photo: Pele updates his Instagram in an attempt to deny goal records broken by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo) – Spurs star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left with cut and bloody leg after horror red card tackle from Brentford’s Josh Dasilva

Sokratis’ future could actually be tied to Ozil’s, who is also 32 years old, with the defender offering a very mysterious reply to one of the playmaker’s social media posts about his real homeland tonight.

Despite MLS side DC United making an offer to sign Ozil, it does seem as though a linkup at Fenerbahce is at least tentatively on the cards for out-of-favour Arsenal duo.

Sokratis has featured just 11 times since Arteta took the reins, mostly in the respectfully less important cup competitions.

Sokratis joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018 – perhaps already past his prime – the ace has made 69 appearances for the club and has turned in mixed displays.

Whilst Sokratis has always been a professional servant to the Gunners, fans will be excited to know that some frozen out players are on the way out, with the cash-strapped side needing exits before incomings are a possibility in this transfer window.