Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs keen on the potential transfer of Juventus defender Merih Demiral as he’s made available.

The talented young Turkey international has long been highly rated as a top defensive prospect, but he’s struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Juventus.

This could now see him move on, with Turkish outlet Fanatik claiming he can leave for just £45million, with Liverpool joined by Tottenham and Leicester City in showing an interest in him.

Demiral could undoubtedly be a hugely useful signing for Liverpool at the moment, with Jurgen Klopp’s side not looking as solid as they have in recent seasons.

A large part of that is down to Virgil van Dijk’s injury, which looks likely to put him out of action for much of the rest of the season.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also had their fitness issues in recent times, with Klopp relying on midfielder Fabinho filling in as a centre-back.

Another signing would undoubtedly help LFC cope, and Demiral is a fine young player who could also be a reliable long-term option for the Reds.