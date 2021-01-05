Disgraced Charlton ace Madelene Wright signs up for OnlyFans as beauty announces move to 100,000+ followers

The so-called ‘football twitter’ have been left shocked as female footballer Madelene Wright took to social media to announce that she’s joined OnlyFans earlier today.

Wright, who has starred for Charlton and Millwall in the past, took to social media to share a post captioned ‘check the bio’, with a clip showing her sticking her tongue out and winking at the camera.

Just like that, a link to the blonde beauty’s OnlyFans page was included in her bio, Wright boasts almost 155,000 followers across Instagram and Twitter.

According the Sun, Charlton sacked the 22-year-old after a couple of controversial clips surfaced, one of which showing her attending a party where balloons were being inhaled.

In another clip, Wright was also seen allegedly seen drinking champagne whilst driving her Range Rover, perhaps the fact that she’s only been sacked as a footballer marks getting off easy – with no word on any legal action she may have faced for the alleged incidents.

More Stories / Latest News Iconic USWNT star Alex Morgan tests positive for coronavirus after spending Christmas with TEN family members Done deal: Talented Arsenal defender extends his loan spell for the rest of the season Decision time: Arsenal outcast has choice of two clubs to join with January exit certain as Romano offers update

OnlyFans appears to be steadily becoming more popular, offering enigmatic souls a handy new revenue stream in their lives.

It’s a content subscription service which has become synonymous with the likes of models, who can flaunt their stunning bodies and features for cash over the internet.