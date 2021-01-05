Despite a mini-revival with three wins in three games, it’s clear that Mikel Arteta needs to strengthen his Arsenal squad.

It’s been suggested that the Gunners lack a creative midfielder, and with Mesut Ozil continually being sidelined by the Spaniard, there’s an expectation that there’ll be a new arrival through the doors at the Emirates Stadium in January.

“While Arsenal are planning for future signings, they are also thinking about making some sales in this window,” reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote for CBS Sports.

“After left-back Sead Kolasinac, 27, officially agreed to rejoin Bundesliga minnows Schalke, the focus has shifted toward selling Greek center-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos and German midfielder Mesut Ozil.

“The German midfielder has been offered to Juventus in recent weeks, but the Bianconeri have refused because they are betting on Dejan Kulusevski as a future talent in that role.

“Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects a quality midfielder in January as a reinforcement.”

Things certainly look brighter now for the north Londoners than they did a few weeks ago.

At one point, with Arsenal marooned in 15th position and unable to buy a win it seemed, it would’ve been no surprise if Arteta hadn’t been sent packing.

To the club’s credit they never once bowed to supporter pressure, and are now beginning to reap the rewards again.

However, Arteta has to prove his mettle in the job again now, particularly if he is going to bring a new face or two through the door.